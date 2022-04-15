(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Republican Senate Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz visited Cumberland County on Friday.

The former television personality stopped by the West Shore Farmer’s Market and The Pizza Grille alongside Mike Regan, who endorsed Oz earlier in the primary season.

Oz’s visit to the Midstate comes shortly after he was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Oz described the endorsement as “massive for our campaign” and that “people call you back, things get scheduled quicker.”

“It allows me to engage people who are appropriately skeptical but now overwhelmingly understanding I am the best candidate to win the primary on the Republican side on May 17,” expressed Oz.

Oz is one of seven Republicans in the race to replace Pat Toomey in the United States Senate. Trump’s endorsement surprised many conservatives, some of whom have endorsed Oz’s chief competitor Dave McCormick.

Both Oz and McCormick will be on the debate stage at the abc27 studio on April 25 alongside Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, and Carla Sands. The exclusive one hour debate will air across the commonwealth at 8 p.m. and stream on abc27.com.

An April WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll of 1,000 likely Pennsylvania Republican voters found McCormick leading Oz 17.8% to 16.6%. Barnette finished third with 10.2%, Bartos received 8.9%, and Sands received 7.7%.

George Bochetto and Sean Gale each received less than 4% and 32.5% of voters were undecided.

“The only way I lose is if people don’t vote,” said Oz. “So you control your destiny and mine.”