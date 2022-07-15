A national mental health hotline is launching this week in hopes of potentially saving lives.

“988” is meant to be a quick and easy way to get help to people in crisis.

While “988” can be used anywhere in the country, here in Erie the UPMC Crisis Service Center offers phone, mobile and walk-in options for anyone in Erie County.

The hope is to make “988” the known number for mental health crises, similar to 911 being the number for medical emergencies.

“If anybody has any thoughts of suicide or just again they feel like they’re in crisis, what that means is different from person to person. But really we want them to think of ‘988’ as an equivalent for behavioral health,” said Stacey Buetter, program director, Crisis Services.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

To find more information on the Crisis Service Center in Erie, click here.