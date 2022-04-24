Dancers from all across the United States as well as in Erie participated in a nationwide event with a special goal in mind.

65 dancers from the United States participated in the National Water Dance precisely at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

The concept was to use dance to create climate awareness and celebrate our use of water and water resources.

Mercyhurst University Dance department participated with the fifth iteration of the National Water Dance, “The Ripple Effect.”

The event was held at the Erie Maritime Museum.

The Student Coordinator for the event said lots of students and community members came together to make this possible.

“A bunch of local students are participating and volunteering for this, so it’s been a real Erie community event and it’s bringing everyone together. I’m excited to see what happens,” said Jenna Fritts, Student Coordinator.

Mercyhurst University has been involved in National Water Dance since 2014.