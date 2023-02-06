A local political analyst is weighing in on President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address and what can be expected on Tuesday night.

Dr. Joe Morris of Mercyhurst University said presidents are always happy to address domestic issues but President Biden’s agenda could look differently. He said the president may devote a substantial amount of time to international issues: like the war in Ukraine and the recently shot down spy balloon.

Dr. Morris also added that President Biden could address issues back at home involving the economy with the number of jobs recently added and inflation heading in the right direction.

“What we have I think is an opportunity for Joe Biden to really talk to the American people and say this is something that we’re going to address that we need to address. I think that will go a long way for him in showing up support for his efforts to do so,” said Dr. Joe Morris, chair of the political science department, Mercyhurst University.

Dr. Morris added that another aspect President Biden can be expected to speak about is police violence.