One local university is showcasing its commitment to sustainability.

Mercyhurst University hosted a green tour to showcase its tiny forest, outdoor garden beds, recycling shed, and much more.

Mercyhurst University frequently hosts tours of its campus for prospective students, new employees, and visiting dignitaries. This August, the university plans a tour of a different kind — its inaugural “Erie Professionals Green Tour.”

Invited guests will witness northwestern Pennsylvania’s first Tiny Forest, the Sister Maura Smith Peace Garden, geothermal exchange systems, new outdoor garden beds, recycling shed, indoor Tower Gardens, compost digesters, and more.

They will also see the university’s green roof and learn about plans to install a greenhouse at the site. Mercyhurst Sustainability Coordinator Molly Tarvin will conduct the tour on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 1:30 p.m.

“By opening up our campus, opening our gates to the Erie community, we’re hoping to raise awareness to how a campus or any institution can start decreasing their carbon emissions, being more environmentally friendly, even on such a small scale and making a big difference,” said Molly Tarvin, sustainability coordinator at Mercyhurst University.

Environmentalists added their goal is inspire projects across the city, that promote our goal is to widen the visibility of our projects and inspire their replication in the City of Erie.