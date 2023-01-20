Mercyhurst University has a new lounge to help students feel seen and heard.

Today the Multicultural Student Lounge at the University Center opened.

Students said they needed a space where they can be themselves. The space will be used for club meetings including the school’s Black Students for Unity club.

There are also books on sexuality, the LGBTQ+ community and people of color.

A student committee was formed in summer of 2022 to get the project moving.

“This student lounge is a culmination of student voices saying hey we need a space on campus where we fell represented so our underrepresented students, our marginalized students they often felt that they didn’t see themselves in our art or in literature,” said Jessica Hubert, Multicultural and Inclusion Coordinator at Mercyhurst University.

The opening is the school’s grand finale for their MLK Week of Community.