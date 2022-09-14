An Erie institution reopens after closing down for the second time this year.

Mighty Fine Donuts on Parade Street opened its doors at 5 a.m. Wednesday for eager customers waiting to get their hands on the sweet treats made fresh daily.

The historic donut shop has closed twice this year as the owner has dealt with ongoing medical issues.

Mighty Fine has returned to its regular hours, which are from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

A post on the company’s Facebook page stated the shop is also looking to hire a few more staff members to meet the donut demand.