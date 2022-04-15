(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 55-year local institution is temporarily shuttering.

Mighty Fine Donuts, located at 2612 Parade St. in Erie, announced on Friday, April 15, that it would be closing for one month while the owner undergoes medical treatment.

“This decision does not come easy or lightly, but we must put his health and well-being first while he heals,” said an announcement on the Mighty Fine Donuts Facebook page. “We cannot thank each and every one of our employees, customers and supporters enough for all the love and support you have always given us! We wouldn’t be here without you.”

On April 12, Mighty Fine Donuts announced reduced hours, closing on Tuesdays and citing the owner and lead baker’s medical treatment.

Mighty Fine Donuts was founded by Glenn Brigaman Jr. in 1967. Brigaman died in 2020.