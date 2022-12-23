MILL VILLAGE (PA)- With blizzard conditions wreaking havoc on the area, Mill Village Fire Department has decided to open up a warming center for residents affected by the storm.

The Mill Village Fire Department Social Hall will act as a warming center for residents from 7 p.m. to 11p.m. according to Erie County Information Officer Chris Carroll.

If anyone arrives after 11p.m. there will be a phone number posted on the door to call to be let in. The Mill Village Fire Department Social Hall is located at 14408 N. Main St. Waterford, PA 16441.

For more weather updates be sure to check with Your Weather Authority here.