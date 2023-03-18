The Millcreek Mall is helping families get ready for spring.

The Easter Bunny made his first arrival to help families do just that.

The sun was peeking through the clouds a little bit early Sunday afternoon and it really motivated people to get in the spring mood.

A good sign that spring is near is when the easter bunny makes his arrival to town. The Easter Bunny hopped into the Millcreek Mall this afternoon to meet families while sharing snacks, goodies and coloring sheets.

“We took a picture with the Easter Bunny,” said Piper, a young shopper named excited for spring.

Some people have been waiting all year to add to their yearly photo collection.

“I also liked taking pictures with the easter bunny. I’ve never really taken a picture with the easter bunny before. I liked it a lots” said Kyleigh, another young shopper who was excited to see the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Bunny will be at the Millcreek Mall until the second weekend in April.

The arrival of the Easter Bunny is the first of several events that the mall has to kick off the spring season.

“On March 31, it is from 6 to 8 p.m. It is a cotton tails and colors event where kids get to paint and easter canvas with the Easter Bunny,” said Brielle Brown, assistant director of marketing for the Millcreek Mall.

This event will include glitter tattoos, balloon animals and snacks. The assistant director of marketing for the Millcreek Mall said these are great events to get families out together.

“I think everybody’s ready for better weather. Spring is always a season of new possibilities, everything’s warmer, happier and I think the kiddos really enjoy coming out,” Brown went on to say.

The assistant director of marketing for the Millcreek Mall said that they are also working on upcoming events for Mother’s Day so stay tuned for that.