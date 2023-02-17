(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township supervisors unanimously voted to accept $560,387 in funds for the Millcreek Police Department through the Gun Violence Intervention & Prevention grant in a meeting back on January 24.

“This grant proactively makes our community more secure,” said Millcreek Police Chief Carter Mook. “Preparing for and preventing gun violence before it happens is crucial, now more than ever.”

According to a release, Millcreek Police Department is planning on using the funds to hire another detective, whose sole focus will be on gun violence investigations. The funds will be used to cover the overtime costs of increased patrols that are active during periods of high call volumes.

The grant comes from the hard work of Cpl. Graeme Perkins who also took a primary role in writing the COAST Grant to provide the Millcreek police with a mental health professional.