(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is investigating a retail theft that happened at West 12th Street business.

According to a Nov. 6 police report, the incident occurred in mid-September 2023 and involved the theft of Bissell, Hoover & Shark vacuums — a total value of about $500.

The suspects are described as the following:

A black female wearing a black Disney “VILLAINS” shirt and black pants

A black female wearing a gray UCLA shirt and pink pants

A black female wearing a black shirt and gray pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Inman at 814-838-9515 ext. 557. Anonymous tips can be left on the MPD Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or online.