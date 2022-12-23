(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Millcreek Township School District administrator has been recognized at the state level.

McDowell High School Assistant Principal Sandra Means has been named Pennsylvania’s 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Pennsylvania Principals Association.

“I am thankful and truly honored to receive this award of recognition,” Means said. “This is an award that I could not have won on my own. Thank you to my colleagues and high school administrative team who collaborate with me and challenge me to be the best leader I can be.

“I am especially blessed to work with an innovative and resolute staff who strive to provide unique learning experiences for our students and support my leadership initiatives throughout the school year.”

Means has been at Millcreek Township School District for 30 years. She has been assistant principal at McDowell for five years. She taught eighth-grade English language arts for more than 20 years. She also taught high school English and gifted education.

As a state winner in the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Assistant Principal of the Year Program, Means will be considered for National Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year. She will be honored by both the PA Principals Association and NASSP at a special awards ceremony in 2023.

“Our selection committee has once again identified a talented, enthusiastic and committed educator to represent Pennsylvania as the 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year at the secondary level. The admirable qualities Mrs. Means demonstrates in her dedicated service to the students, staff and the entire McDowell High School community are what we look for in a candidate,” said Dr. Eric Eshbach, executive director of the Pennsylvania Principals Association. “I am delighted that Sandra will represent the Pennsylvania Principals Association as our 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year.”

In a school district announcement of the recognition, Means was credited with creating or coordinating services and programs like the Honors College and Distinctive Scholar Program, the expansion of the Advanced Placement classes and implementation of character-building student programs. She also spearheaded the AP Capstone program at McDowell.

Means also was credited for the creation of the Student Advisory Council at McDowell.

“Student voice is essential to creating a positive, caring and innovative school culture,” Means said.

“Sandy Means represents the qualities of exemplary school leadership. Her unwavering dedication to improving teacher practice, inspiring excellent student outcomes and being a thought partner to her peers are a few reasons that she deserves this honor,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, superintendent of Millcreek Township School District.