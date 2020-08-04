Millcreek School Board approves plan for students to return in the fall

Millcreek Township School Board approved a plan for students to return to school this fall.

This comes after a unanimous vote by board members to allow students to take part in a hybrid program.

Here is more on the board’s decision after closely following this special board meeting tonight.

After hours of discussion, the Millcreek school Board unanimously approved a reopening plan for the school district.

Students will attend classes through hybrid learning that consists of a split with A and B days for students in grades K-12.

Carissa Copolla, a fifth grade teacher at Chestnut Hill Elementary said that both on campus and at home virtual learning provides numerous benefits related to small groups at the elementary level.

Students will attend classes two days in person and three days virtually online.

On Monday’s, school will be held virtually for both A and B students.

School board members believe this option will give students the most success as the pandemic continues.

The hybrid option will give students new instruction daily, additional deep cleaning times within classrooms and office hours for one on one support.

The classroom settings will allow for 50% capacity to maximize social distancing.

School board members also expressed that this options will give parents and students a set schedule for planning and flexibility to transition if the pandemic continues.

“To address these challenges it is the collective belief of the elementary administrative team that the A/B hybrid model provides an optimal, safe and flexible learning environment,” said Skip Stark, Principle at Asbury Elementary School.

Temperature checks and masks will be enforced for students that will return to their on-campus days.

Adjustments to transportation are still underway. The school district expects to stagger bus times which includes assigned bus seats and social distancing on the bus.