Millcreek School District holds virtual meet and greet for superintendent candidate

One of three Millcreek School District superintendent candidates introduces herself tonight.

Millcreek school District held a virtual meet and greet for the community to learn more about Rosalie Daca.

Residents could ask Daca questions, as well as learn her plans for the school district.

Daca says an appreciation for teachers and the work they do can help inspire the district moving forward.

“I think that really will inspire them to do even greater work. Of course it leads to happier students, more engaged students. I think that translates to the community. I think the community is the benefit of a great school system. I believe Millcreek is already that school system that we can make even better, “says Daca.

The next virtual meet and greet with the second candidate will take place tomorrow night.