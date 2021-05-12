Millcreek Supervisors approve $2.5M Enhanced Paving Program

Nearly 15 miles of roadway will be paved in Millcreek Township this year.

Millcreek Township Supervisors approving the $2.5 million paving project on Tuesday, May 11th.

The original plan was to pave 13 miles of roadway this year. However, bid savings resulted in an enhanced program, totaling to 15 miles.

Supervisor John Morgan says the 2018 Embrace Millcreek plan identified that there are many roads that need to be repaved.

“We’re really behind the times when it came to our paving program. We had to step up our game in order to get a lot more done. Embrace Millcreek recommended us to pave about 13 miles of road, which is nearly twice of what we’ve been doing about five years before that. This year, we had every intention of sticking with the plan.” Morgan said.