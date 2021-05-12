Millcreek Supervisors approve $2.5M Enhanced Paving Program

News
Posted: / Updated:
Questions Regarding BIU in Millcreek Township_-3517055735736613515

The Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors has announced the approval of the $2.5M Enhanced 2021 Paving Program.

Originally slated to pave 13 miles of roadway this year, per the Embrace Millcreek
Comprehensive Plan, bid savings resulted in an enhanced program with 15 total miles.

“We’re very pleased with the results of the competitive bid process, and happy to provide this enhanced level of service to our residents. We were already on track with our original paving program but being able to stretch those dollars further to improve more neighborhoods is always a welcome surprise,” stated John Morgan, Chair, Board of Supervisors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News

Events Calendar