Millcreek Supervisors approve $2.5M Enhanced Paving Program

The Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors has announced the approval of the $2.5M Enhanced 2021 Paving Program.

Originally slated to pave 13 miles of roadway this year, per the Embrace Millcreek

Comprehensive Plan, bid savings resulted in an enhanced program with 15 total miles.

“We’re very pleased with the results of the competitive bid process, and happy to provide this enhanced level of service to our residents. We were already on track with our original paving program but being able to stretch those dollars further to improve more neighborhoods is always a welcome surprise,” stated John Morgan, Chair, Board of Supervisors.