(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Millcreek Township has a new animal resource officer with more than two decades of experience starting next year.

The township announced Thursday morning the new animal resource officer (ARO), responsible for compassionately upholding the safety and well-being of residents and animals in Millcreek, will begin their duties in the first quarter of 2024.

The new ARO has 20 years of uninterrupted animal handling experience who also previously worked as a humane police officer for multiple Humane Societies and is currently an animal

control officer for another Pennsylvania municipality.

Millcreek said the name of the new ARO along with more information will be released at a later date closer to the new ARO’s start date.

Millcreek said they first started accepting applications for the position back in October and received a significant amount of interest and conducted extensive interviews with qualified candidates. The township said they evaluated candidates on their experience, decision-making under pressure, education and vision for the ARO role in the township before choosing the new candidate.

“We are excited to have an experienced, caring, and compassionate animal resource officer working across Millcreek who can develop the future of this position,” said Chief Code Enforcement Officer Shalan Anderson, “they will be another positive resource for all residents in the community to compassionately solve often complex issues involving pets and wildlife.”

The position of ARO was created by Millcreek in October 2023 after a Millcreek Animal Control officer improperly euthanized a stray cat which sparked public outcry from neighbors.

The new ARO will also be part of the township’s code enforcement department instead of the police and will have new standard operating procedures emphasizing compassion with authorization to perform code enforcement duties.