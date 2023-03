A Millcreek Township woman is facing trial in connection with a deadly crash in April 2021.

Randi Cook, 34, is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle. According to the Meadville Tribune, Cook was ordered held for trial following a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Cook was driving a vehicle that collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on Rockdale Road in Bloomfield Township. A passenger in Cook’s vehicle, 34-year-old Jamie Higley of Union City, was killed in the crash.