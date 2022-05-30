Millions of Americans are hitting the skies and roads this weekend, eager to get out and travel despite rising airfares and gas prices.

Fontaine Glenn was live from the Erie airport with more on what travelers are experiencing.

Despite the high prices, AAA predicted 39.2 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Memorial Day weekend — the unofficial kick off to summer.

Airlines are seeing travel return to pre-pandemic levels. The TSA is expected to screen 2 million people per day through Monday.

But, travelers are spending more on those flights.

Airfare was up a 33% in April from a year ago, and flight cancelations are complicating travel for some. More than 1,200 flights were canceled on Sunday, and already more than 200 flights are canceled for the holiday.

Despite these challenges, many people are still setting out to enjoy the holiday weekend away from home.

“We are expecting, based on what we’re seeing for Memorial Day, that it’s going to be a very robust travel period for summer. People just want to get out and go,” said Andrew Gross, spokesman, AAA.

In the next half hour, we’ll have more on people traveling by road and the challenges they’re facing as well.

AAA estimates 34.9 million Americans will be driving to their holiday destinations over Memorial Day weekend.

Fuel has now hit a ten year high, averaging $4.60 per gallon.

As for the trip home, experts advise the best time to hit the road is before 11 a.m. Monday. Drivers can expect to see the most traffic between 1 and 4 p.m.

After two years of pandemic-related lockdowns and restrictions, the increase in travel could very likely continue through the summer.

“Auto travel is expected to be 5% higher, even though drivers will be paying the most for gasoline this Memorial Day weekend than they ever have before,” said Doug Shupe, auto club spokesperson.

