(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that Kelli Mead, a missing Crawford County woman, has been found deceased.

Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough had last been seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. PSP announced a missing person search mid-afternoon on Dec. 29.

She was later found deceased at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 29 in Beaver Township. PSP said there was no suspicion of foul play and the investigation has been closed.