(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced its annual disbursements of liquid fuel payments to municipalities throughout the commonwealth.

PennDOT has committed a total of nearly $455.9 million of the liquid fuel funds, an increase of about 1% over last year.

“We appreciate that PennDOT recognizes that local government is an important partner of the transportation network in Pennsylvania, being responsible for 2/3 of the road miles in the Commonwealth,” said David Sanko, Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors executive director, in a news release. “This liquid fuels distribution is an integral part of local funding, but by no means enough to cover the costs of building and maintaining our portion of the network.”

According to a news release, there are 120,596 miles of public roads in Pennsylvania. Some 2,560 municipalities manage an estimated 78,000 linear miles of roadway and more than 6,600 bridges longer than 20 feet.

Statewide counties

The county with municipalities collecting the most fuel funds was Philadelphia County at more than $34.9 million. The county has 1,603,797 people and 2,194.29 miles of eligible roadway. (All totals are gross amounts listed in the PennDOT report.)

Allegheny County municipalities, with 1,250,092 people, collected more than $35.1 million. They collectively have 4,248.38 miles of eligible roadway.

Montgomery County municipalities have 858,752 people and collected more than $23.5 million for their 2,723.43 miles of eligible roadway.

Erie County’s municipalities have 270,876 people and collected more than $10 million for their 1,686.42 miles.

Statewide municipalities

The city of Erie ranked fourth in the amount of liquid fuel funds collected by municipalities:

Philadelphia, with 1,603,797 people, collected more than $34.9 million for its 2,194.29 miles of eligible roadway.

Pittsburgh, with 302,971 people, collected more than $8.08 million for its 890.76 miles of eligible roadway.

Allentown, with 125,845 people, collected more than $3.1 million for its 287.94 miles of roadway.

Erie, with 94,831 people, collected more than $2.58 million for its 296.41 miles of roadway.

Scranton, with 76,328 people, collected more than $2.15 million for 263.38 miles.

Local municipalities

Erie County

The top three municipalities collecting funds in Erie County were:

Erie (see above for numbers)

Millcreek, with 54,073 people, collecting more than $1.6 million for its 211.86 miles.

Harborcreek, with 16,635 people, collecting more than $570,800 for its 89.60 miles.

Of note:

Edinboro, 4,964 people, $143,584.90, 18.15 miles

Corry, 6,210 people, $215,790.05, 34.31 miles

Waterford, 3,915 people, $272,729.47, 65.49 miles

Union City, 1,541 people, $130,886.48, 33.33 miles

North East, 6,529 people, $311,043.27, 63.08 miles

Fairview, 11,138 people, $433,040.67, 76.30 miles

Crawford County

Crawford County has a population of 83,938 people and it collected $5,834,656.10 for its 1,400.04 miles.

Crawford County top three collectors:

Meadville, 13,000 people, $388,833.86, 51.36 miles

Hayfield Township, 2,800 people, $244,049.87, 62.70 miles

Vernon Township, 5,300 people, $236,126.79, 45.78 miles

Of note:

Cambridge Springs, 1,439 people, $96,219.54, 22.78 miles

Warren County

Warren County has a population of 38,587 people and collected $2,557,767.98 for its 609.67 miles.

Warren County top three collectors:

Warren City, 9,400 people, $273,745.50, 34.94 miles

Columbus, 1,600 people, $183,911.39, 49.99 miles

Sugar Grove, 1,609 people, $176,052.02, 47.44 miles