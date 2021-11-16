Molly Brannigans transforms into Erie’s Christmas bar for the holiday season

Holiday seasons is here and Christmas is in full swing over at Molly Brannigans.

The pub known as “Erie’s Christmas Bar” started decorating for the holidays on the first weekend of November so guests can enjoy the festive atmosphere.

On November 16th, Molly Brannigan’s launched new menus and will introduce Saturday brunch starting this weekend.

Red Letter Hospitality’s Director of Marketing Anne Lewis said that the pub is also booking holiday parties this year.

“We have two different event rooms. So the one upstairs the shebeen is our completely private party room that you can rent out. It has a bar upstairs, and then downstairs the nutcracker suite is semi-private so you can walk in and have the bar out here as well,” said Anne Lewis, Director of Marketing for Red Letter Hospitality.

Lewis said that the spots are filling quickly so head over to Molly Brannigan’s website to reserve your holiday party today.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists