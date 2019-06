Molly Brannigan’s is looking good from the inside and outside.

After weeks of renovations, the downtown pub is just about ready to open to the public. New floor tiles were part of the renovations, along with refinished woodwork and upholstered bar stools.

Today, a charity event was held at the restaurant. Lunch and dinner will be served with 100% of the proceeds throughout the day going to the Inner City Neighborhood Art House.

The restaurant is expected to “officially” open on June 13th.