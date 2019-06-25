Monday Music in the Woods concert series continues

The community taking advantage of great weather to enjoy some music in the woods.

Asbury Woods continuing their Monday Music in the Woods concert series Monday night. People were treated to music from Rankin and Schell. The acoustic duo plays a wide variety of music from Elton John to Steely Dan. The Cluck Truk was also on hand serving up food to guests. Director of development and marketing at Asbury Woods, Carissa Snarski, says this event brings people together.

The concert series continues every Monday night through July 29th.