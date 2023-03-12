(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Monroeville man has been sentenced to just over four years in prison for violating federal narcotics laws according to a release from Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti.

Damon Johnson, 33, was sentenced to 51 months in prison along with five years of supervised release by United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan.

According to the release, Johnson conspired to sell 400 grams or more of fentanyl between September 2020 and December 2021.

Johnson had sold some of the fentanyl to a different seller who sold the drug to an individual who suffered a fatal overdose after ingesting it.