(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The National Weather Service has issued wind and weather alerts for Erie; Chautauqua, NY and Ashtabula, OH Counties.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said to expect downed powerlines and trees in the area with widespread outages also expected.

Travel is also expected to be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles such as semis and other large trucks. Anyone traveling during the windstorm is advised to use caution when on the road.

The NWS said to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, the NWS said to remain in lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows.

Ashtabula County Lakeshore and Inland

A moderate wind advisory will be in effect for both inland and lakeshore Ashtabula County from 4 P.M. Jan. 12 to 1 A.M. Sunday.

Southwest winds are expected to be between 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH.

Chautauqua County

A severe high wind watch and winter storm warning has been issued across Chautauqua County and many more western NY counties.

The severe high wind watch will be in effect from Friday at 7 P.M. through late Saturday night while the severe winter storm watch will be in effect from 1 P.M. Saturday through Monday morning

Southeast winds will are expected to be between 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH on Friday night. Saturday those winds will shift to the southwest and reach 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH.

Wayne, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and southern Erie (NY) Counties are all expected to be affected by the wind storm.

As for the severe winter storm warning, additional snow accumulations are expected to be between two and four inches Friday with heavy lake-effect snow possible.

Saturday, up to seven inches of snow or more could accumulate with significant blowing and drifting snow possible with wind gusts up to 65 MPH.

Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and southern Erie (NY) Counties are expected to be affected by the snowstorm.

The NWS said travel could be difficult if not impossible during the weekend with widespread blowing significantly reducing visibility and snow covering roads. Localized travel problems could also be possible.

Erie County

A severe high wind warning has been issued for both northern and southern Erie County and will be in effect from Friday, Jan. 12, 4 P.M. to 1 A.M. Sunday.

Winds will be blowing southeast at 25 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH and are expected to shift to the southwest overnight Friday night.

Live weather updates and advisories are available online here