(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced more than $9,000 in licensing fees will return to Erie County municipalities in which those licensees are located.

Twice a year, the PLCB is required by law to return liquor license fees paid by PLCB-approved licensees to the municipalities that are home to those licenses, according to a release. Municipalities have flexibility in allocating and spending the returned license fees to meet local needs.

For Erie County, the list is as follows:

LocationProjectAmount returned
AlbionTower’s Tavern, Inc.$200
CorryEJH Entertainment, LLC$200
Select real estate opportunities limited partnership$200
City of ErieCalamari’s Squid Row$500
Deana, Inc.$500
DeGeorge Enterprises$250
Erie Maennerchor$500
Off the Wall Tavern$500
Scooters on Parade$500
Select real estate opportunities limited partnership$500
The Bourbon Barrel$500
Community of the Young Staroobriadcy$500
Widewaters Brittonfield II Erie Hotel Company, LLC$500
Franklin Twp.VFW Post 740$200
Harborcreek Twp.Fairfield Hose Company$300
Fiddle Inn$300
Select real estate opportunities limited partnership$300
Lawrence Park Twp.Himalaya Bar and Grill$200
Lawrence Park Athletic Club$200
Millcreek Twp.Inn at the Colony$400
Outback Steakhouse of Florida$400
North EastJohnn B’s Restaurant$200
Wall Street Express$200
Summit Twp.Ascent Hospitality$500
Union CityKim’s Townhouse$200
Venango Twp.The Wilderness Lodge Resorts$200
Waterford Twp.Mojo, LLC$200
TOTAL$9,150

The PLCB oversees the regulation of approximately 15,000 retail liquor licenses statewide, including restaurants, clubs and hotels. Licensees pay liquor license fees ranging from $125 to $700 — depending on the type of license and the population of the municipality — as part of the annual license renewal or validation process.

The current dispersal period represents fees paid from Aug. 1, 2022, to Jan. 31, 2023. In all, 45 cities, 418 boroughs, and 656 townships will receive payments ranging from $25 to $803,950.

For this dispersal period, the PLCB plans to return more than $2 million in licensing fees to 1,119 municipalities. The complete license fee distribution list can be found online.