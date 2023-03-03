(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced more than $9,000 in licensing fees will return to Erie County municipalities in which those licensees are located.
Twice a year, the PLCB is required by law to return liquor license fees paid by PLCB-approved licensees to the municipalities that are home to those licenses, according to a release. Municipalities have flexibility in allocating and spending the returned license fees to meet local needs.
For Erie County, the list is as follows:
|Location
|Project
|Amount returned
|Albion
|Tower’s Tavern, Inc.
|$200
|Corry
|EJH Entertainment, LLC
|$200
|Select real estate opportunities limited partnership
|$200
|City of Erie
|Calamari’s Squid Row
|$500
|Deana, Inc.
|$500
|DeGeorge Enterprises
|$250
|Erie Maennerchor
|$500
|Off the Wall Tavern
|$500
|Scooters on Parade
|$500
|Select real estate opportunities limited partnership
|$500
|The Bourbon Barrel
|$500
|Community of the Young Staroobriadcy
|$500
|Widewaters Brittonfield II Erie Hotel Company, LLC
|$500
|Franklin Twp.
|VFW Post 740
|$200
|Harborcreek Twp.
|Fairfield Hose Company
|$300
|Fiddle Inn
|$300
|Select real estate opportunities limited partnership
|$300
|Lawrence Park Twp.
|Himalaya Bar and Grill
|$200
|Lawrence Park Athletic Club
|$200
|Millcreek Twp.
|Inn at the Colony
|$400
|Outback Steakhouse of Florida
|$400
|North East
|Johnn B’s Restaurant
|$200
|Wall Street Express
|$200
|Summit Twp.
|Ascent Hospitality
|$500
|Union City
|Kim’s Townhouse
|$200
|Venango Twp.
|The Wilderness Lodge Resorts
|$200
|Waterford Twp.
|Mojo, LLC
|$200
|TOTAL
|$9,150
The PLCB oversees the regulation of approximately 15,000 retail liquor licenses statewide, including restaurants, clubs and hotels. Licensees pay liquor license fees ranging from $125 to $700 — depending on the type of license and the population of the municipality — as part of the annual license renewal or validation process.
The current dispersal period represents fees paid from Aug. 1, 2022, to Jan. 31, 2023. In all, 45 cities, 418 boroughs, and 656 townships will receive payments ranging from $25 to $803,950.
For this dispersal period, the PLCB plans to return more than $2 million in licensing fees to 1,119 municipalities. The complete license fee distribution list can be found online.