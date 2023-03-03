(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced more than $9,000 in licensing fees will return to Erie County municipalities in which those licensees are located.

Twice a year, the PLCB is required by law to return liquor license fees paid by PLCB-approved licensees to the municipalities that are home to those licenses, according to a release. Municipalities have flexibility in allocating and spending the returned license fees to meet local needs.

For Erie County, the list is as follows:

Location Project Amount returned Albion Tower’s Tavern, Inc. $200 Corry EJH Entertainment, LLC $200 Select real estate opportunities limited partnership $200 City of Erie Calamari’s Squid Row $500 Deana, Inc. $500 DeGeorge Enterprises $250 Erie Maennerchor $500 Off the Wall Tavern $500 Scooters on Parade $500 Select real estate opportunities limited partnership $500 The Bourbon Barrel $500 Community of the Young Staroobriadcy $500 Widewaters Brittonfield II Erie Hotel Company, LLC $500 Franklin Twp. VFW Post 740 $200 Harborcreek Twp. Fairfield Hose Company $300 Fiddle Inn $300 Select real estate opportunities limited partnership $300 Lawrence Park Twp. Himalaya Bar and Grill $200 Lawrence Park Athletic Club $200 Millcreek Twp. Inn at the Colony $400 Outback Steakhouse of Florida $400 North East Johnn B’s Restaurant $200 Wall Street Express $200 Summit Twp. Ascent Hospitality $500 Union City Kim’s Townhouse $200 Venango Twp. The Wilderness Lodge Resorts $200 Waterford Twp. Mojo, LLC $200 TOTAL $9,150

The PLCB oversees the regulation of approximately 15,000 retail liquor licenses statewide, including restaurants, clubs and hotels. Licensees pay liquor license fees ranging from $125 to $700 — depending on the type of license and the population of the municipality — as part of the annual license renewal or validation process.

The current dispersal period represents fees paid from Aug. 1, 2022, to Jan. 31, 2023. In all, 45 cities, 418 boroughs, and 656 townships will receive payments ranging from $25 to $803,950.

For this dispersal period, the PLCB plans to return more than $2 million in licensing fees to 1,119 municipalities. The complete license fee distribution list can be found online.