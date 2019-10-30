Motorcade brings fallen soldier home

A soldier killed in a training accident comes home one final time.

An outpouring of support in Conneaut, Ohio Tuesday night as a motorcade brings Sergeant Thomas Cole Walker back home. Walker died when the vehicle he was riding on crashed during night training at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

The motorcade starting in Cleveland Tuesday night before making its final stop at the Marcy Funeral Home in Conneaut. The community and those who knew Walker showing their support.

Visitation will be held at New Leaf United Methodist Church on Friday, November 1, and a funeral service will be held on Saturday.