(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing into the back of a semi truck on June 5.

The crash occurred at about 6:04 p.m. on Interstate 90 near mile marker 3. The vehicles were traveling eastbound when they encountered the current construction zone. As the lanes narrowed, the traffic backed up.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release, witnesses at the scene of the accident said the motorcyclist “appeared distracted by an unknown item on the motorcycle.” He allegedly didn’t see the stopped traffic and crashed into the back of the semi truck trailer.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The motorcycle driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to UPMC Hamot for treatment.