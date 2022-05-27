(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A two-vehicle accident on May 26 in Crawford County has led to the death of a motorcyclist and the arrest of a pickup truck driver.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the crash occurred at about 1:33 p.m. on Plank Road at the intersection of Irish Road in Venango Township.

A 42-year-old male driver of a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck attempted to turn left onto Irish road, crossing the lane of an oncoming motorcycle. A 29-year-old male on a 2012 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle drove head on into the side of the pickup.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his vehicle and received fatal injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck received minor injuries and refused medical care. He was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, the police report said.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.