State Police continue to investigate a car and motorcycle accident that happened Friday evening.

According to Pennsylvania State Police-Girard, the motorcycle attempted to pass a 1999 Suzuki while traveling East on West Lake Road. State Police indicated the motorcycle hit the driver’s side then traveled off the road.

The cyclist a 53-year-old male was not wearing a helmet and was transported to UPMC_Hamot with serious injuries. The driver of the Suzuki was not injured