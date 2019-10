A motorcyclist appears to be seriously injured after slamming into a car.

The accident happening just before six o’clock Friday night in Waterford. According to State Police, the motorcyclist was heading north on Route 19 when he lost control of the bike and slammed into a car head on. The car was at the traffic light on Route 97. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for what appeared to be serious injuries.

No word on his condition.