Mrs. Pennsylvania toured the north-western region of the commonwealth today as part of a 30+ year partnership raising money and awareness for Type 1 Diabetes.

Carly Brigaman visited various local Tops Friendly Markets hoping to advocate for affordable insulin as well as other issues relating to Type 1 Diabetes that The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation supports.

“I work with and speak to legislatures, Congressmen, and Senators that we need to pass laws not just in Pennsylvania, but all over the U.S., that we need to have affordable insulin. Vials of insulin are over $400 right now and that is completely unacceptable,” said Carly Brigaman, USOA Mrs. Pennsylvania 2023.

Brigaman will be traveling to Las Vegas next week to compete on a national scale.