Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on the Franklin Bridge just off of Buffalo Road.

Calls went out for a multi-car accident just before 6 this morning.

6 vehicles were involved, and 1 of those vehicles caught fire.

Several individuals were taken to the hospital and 4 of those vehicles had to be towed.

Officials now saying to avoid the area. The Franklin Avenue Bridge remains closed as clean up continues.

Drivers should stay alert this morning as winter conditions around the region could lead to icy conditions, especially over bridges.