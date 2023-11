(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Multiple fire crews were called out to a barn fire in Millcreek Township early Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to the 6000 block of Appleman Road for a reported structure fire around 7:51 p.m.

According to witnesses from the scene, the barn was heavily involved.

No injuries have been reported at this time and crews continue to battle the fire.

This is a live article, more information will be added as it becomes available.