Multiple crews respond to Saturday evening structure fire in Millcreek Township

Multiple crews in Millcreek Township responded to a structure fire Saturday night.

The first calls came out shortly before 9:00 p.m. in the 400 block of Kelso Drive.

When crews arrived, they found a working structure fire with exposure to a vehicle.

No one was home or injured in the blaze, according to officials.

