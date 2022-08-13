BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Eyewitness News crews are on the scene of the Intoxicology Bar where a mass casualty incident has sent 13 people to a hospital.





Early reports from our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader Media Group show multiple people have been struck by a vehicle.

According to Geisinger Danville, 13 people are in their care and are being triaged.

Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken confirmed his office was dispatched to a scene in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County.

Eyewitness News photographers are saying the areas around Center Street in Berwick have been shut down.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is released.