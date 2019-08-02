Mural celebrating Girard’s history unveiled

Some of Girard’s most historic landmarks can now be seen in one place.

A group of artists unveiled a mural along Main Street Thursday night. The project taking more than 1 year to plan and 6 months to paint. The landmarks for the mural were chosen based on what the artists thought Girard residents would appreciate. One artist says their hard work payed off as the mural was unveiled during Dan Rice Days.

The festival, which celebrates the history of the prominent circus figure who called Girard home, features food, music, local vendors and events all weekend.

The 54th Annual Dan Rice Days runs until Sunday.