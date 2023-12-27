These cryptic messages have reportedly been found across Pennsylvania in a variety of food packages

SUGARLOAF TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — How did a note get into a sealed cereal box? That’s the question, among others, being asked by a Luzerne County man.

He contacted the FBI about the note as well as the I-Team to look into the situation.

There are a lot of moving parts to this story, but it does appear, based on our research thus far, that notes like this are showing up in all types of food products from numerous grocery stores around eastern Pennsylvania and beyond.

It also does appear that the note found in Luzerne County was not put into that box of cereal at the point of sale. We are still working the story and looking for answers.

“I opened up the box. I usually open it up take the bag out and I opened the bag like this so I poured it out in my bowl and out came this paper that was all folded up just like this,” said Joe Miller of Sugarloaf Township.

Miller says he couldn’t believe what he was seeing. He tells the I-Team he bought the box of Lucky Charm’s Smores cereal at a Luzerne County grocery store on Sunday and opened it on Monday night.

“Oh, I was devastated. I mean I didn’t even want to eat the cereal, although, I still have the box here. Probably not going to eat it. I don’t know what’s inside the cereal or was this note laced with anything,” Miller explained.

At this point in time, 28/22 news is not showing the name of the store where the cereal was purchased or the contents of the note as we continue the search for answers.

We can tell you the note contains a mash-up of words and references to current events and conspiracy theories.

Miller says his big concern is that somehow a note made its way into a sealed food product.

“It just bothers me, the note really it’s the note that really bothers me. These notes are found inside food like kids food,” Miller continued.

Miller contacted the FBI as did the I-Team. An FBI spokesperson had no comment on the note.

28/22 News did reach out to the manufacturer of the cereal, General Mills, for comment, but we have not yet heard back.

A spokesperson for the store also tells 28/22 News they are investigating the situation and we have not yet heard back.

28/22 News I-Team will say on top of this and keep looking for answers.