National Fuel Gas has announced a rate hike effective Wednesday, Nov. 1.

National Fuel said in a release that the hike was due to higher market prices for natural gas, which the company purchases on the open market to provide for their customers.

As an example, the company says the average residential customer who uses 99,000 cubic feet of gas annually can expect to see a monthly increase of $6.48.

According to the release, Pennsylvania utility companies are authorized to “update gas supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas.” The next opportunity for that will be Feb. 1, 2024.

Customers who are having trouble paying their bills can call 1-800-365-3234 to learn more about payment assistance programs and services,

For more information on the price change, head to National Fuel’s website.