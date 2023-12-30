(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– National Fuel is projecting a higher cost of gas supplies for customers starting next summer and extending into winter 2025.

This week, National Fuel released its annual required Purchased Gas Cost filing to the Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) which included a projected 24.4 percent increase in the cost to supply customers with gas supplies.

If approved by the PUC, National Fuel customers would pay an additional $207.35 annually with monthly bills increasing from $70.70 to $87.98 from Aug. 1, 2024, through July 31, 2025.

National Fuel said the price increase comes after the costs of purchasing and transmitting natural gas is projected to to be higher than current rates. They’re required by law to provide reasonably priced gas and keep adequate levels of reserves for the 214,000 PA customers.

The filing now goes to the PUC for an extensive review and inspection before it’s approved or not. If approved, pricing will readjusted quarterly to reflect market rates.

National Fuel said customers having issues paying their monthly bill can call their customer service line about payment assistance at 1-800-365-3234.