(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)–The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum and National Fuel have announced a new sponsorship that will allow the museum to allow discounts to members of the armed forces.

National Fuel will be sponsoring the Blue Star Museum Program which will allow the museum to offer a military discount of $2 off regular admission as a thank you for their service. Although the program does not apply to special events of the Museum for the All Access Card Program.

“We are thankful for National Fuel’s donation for allowing us to share our appreciation for the nation’s military and their families,” said Ainslie Brosig, Executive Director of the expERIEnce Children’s Museum in a release.

Through this sponsorship, the museum is also offering free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve through the 2023 Blue Star Museums prgram.

Free admission will on Armed Forces Day Saturday, May 27, 2023 and ends on Labor Day, September 4, 2024.