AFL- CIO secretary-treasurer and a local union plumber met to discuss Former President Donald Trump’s agenda and economic record.

Fred Redmond from the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations met with plumbers local 27 ahead of the former president’s rally.

The AFL- CIO is a democratic, voluntary federation of 60 national and international labor unions. According to their website, they represent 12.5 million working people.

Redmond claims that Donald Trump does not care about workers and undermines workers’ rights.

“Trump rolled back workplace safety rules. Cut employment and job training programs. Incentivized companies to ship jobs overseas while rigging the economy for the wealthy and big corporations,” said Fred Redmond, secretary-treasurer for the AFL-CIO.

Redmond also said that it’s important to vote for President Biden in 2024 so he can continue to build an economy that works for all working people.