1 dead, suspect arrested in downtown Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of killing one person and shooting two others at a downtown Vancouver apartment building Thursday.

Vancouver police announced the arrest around 4:30 p.m. as they also confirmed that one of the victims had died. Neither the identity of the shooter nor the deceased victim was immediately released.

Video from the scene showed a man in handcuffs being escorted by police out of the Smith Tower Apartments on Washington Street at the intersections of 5th and 6th streets, where police responded to the shooting shortly after 2 p.m.

Kim Kapp, spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department, said that after ongoing negotiations, officers were able to enter the apartment the suspect had barricaded himself in and take him into custody without further incident.

KOIN 6 News spoke with Johnny Moffey, a resident who identified himself as a friend of the suspect. He said that one of the people shot had personal issues with the suspect.

“He doesn’t bother anybody, but this one particular person he said was harassing him, and I know how that is,” said Moffey about the suspect. “That’s all I can say.”

Vancouver firefighters said two people were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Drivers in the area should expect delays. Washington State Police said Esther to Main streets and 7th to 5th streets were closed. The investigation is ongoing, which is expected to block traffic into Thursday night.

POLICE ACTIVITY: Police talking to a shooter in the Smith Tower near Washington and 6th in Downtown Vancouver. Streets around the Tower are blocked and so is the ramp from I-5 to City Center. #pdxtraffic #KOIN6NEWS pic.twitter.com/FQfAtPkjKd — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) October 3, 2019

People who are looking for their loved ones are advised to meet in the lobby of Vancouver City Hall. C-TRAN provided a bus to shuttle residents from Smith Tower to 6th and Esther. Following the arrest of the suspect, SWAT conducted a final sweep on the building to ensure that everyone was safely evacuated.

The shooting suspect is a resident of the apartments, according to police, and had barricaded himself inside the apartment tower as police negotiated for him to peacefully surrender.

Some of the apartments at Smith Tower were evacuated, while other residents were asked to shelter in place. The tower is a residence for seniors, according to the apartment building’s website.

A witness told KOIN 6 News they saw many officers with guns and shields. Others reported seeing officers tackle someone and someone being carried out and laid on the ground.

Vancouver’s Major Crimes unit will be continuing the investigation. Police said they do not know what led up to the shooting Thursday afternoon.

On the way to the scene of a shooting in downtown Vancouver, WA. Patients are being transported #koin6news #vancouver #washington #shooting https://t.co/NkLITsmB6s — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) October 3, 2019

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.