100-megawatt solar farm approved for Greene County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A 100-megawatt solar farm was approved in the Towns of Coxsackie and Athens by the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment (Siting Board) Wednesday. They said the project will produce enough solar energy to power 20,000 average-sized homes.

The solar farm will be built and operated by Flint Mine Solar, LLC. It’s estimated to create 490 manufacturing, supply, and construction jobs. It will be located on 1,638 acres of privately leased or purchased land.

Payments in lieu of taxes will be given to local governments including the Towns of Athens and Coxsackie, Greene County, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District, the West Athens-Limestreet Fire Company, and Coxsackie Hose Company #3, as well as the Coxsackie and Athens Libraries.

Specific amounts were not given by the Sitting Board but they did say they would be significant payments. As an example, they said fire districts were estimated to get an additional $192,257 while library districts were estimated to get an additional $243,585 every year for 25 years.

“With today’s decision, we are helping deliver on New York’s strategy for carbon reduction and a clean-energy economy. The Flint Mine solar farm will benefit all New Yorkers by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, boosting clean-energy investment, creating clean-energy jobs, and improving our environment,” said Siting Board Chair John B. Howard.

Flint Mine Solar will also purchase a 62.5-acre land parcel, creating a nearly 300-acre grassland conservation area (Flint Mine Hill). The area will be improved with a recreational walking trail near Flint Mine Road.