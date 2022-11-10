INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — A police report reveals that NBA star Michael Porter Jr. had thousands of dollars worth of items and cash stolen from his Indianapolis hotel room the night before he was set to play against the Pacers.

Porter, who plays for the Denver Nuggets, filed the police report on Tuesday evening after flying into the city and booking a hotel room in the Conrad Indianapolis, located just off Monument Circle on Washington Street.

According to the report filed by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Porter told police that several thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen from his room including a gold bracelet, two Louis Vuitton bags, $8,000 in cash, and even his Bible.

The police report listed the total value of the stolen items at more than $12,000.

IMPD has not disclosed at this time if any arrests have been made in connection to the theft.

Porter went on to play against the Pacers on Wednesday, contributing 17 points toward a Nuggets win.