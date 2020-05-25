13-year-old graduates from Fullerton College

Graduating from college is a big deal, but it is even more of a big deal for the youngest graduate of Fullerton College in California.

Jack Rico is only 13-years-old. He now has four Associate’s Degrees and he is not stopping there.

Rico is headed to the University of Nevada on a full scholarship to get a degree in history.

So what does he want to do with all of his degrees?

“Well I mean, I’m 13 so I don’t want to rush everything. I’m still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That’s what I love to do,” said Jack Rico, 13-year-old College Graduate.

Rico started college when he was 11-years-old. He earned those four degrees in just two years.