At least 13 dead when SUV carrying 25 collides with semi-truck near US-Mexico border

HOLTVILLE, Calif. — At least 13 people were killed Tuesday when an SUV believed to be carrying 25 people collided with a semi-truck in Imperial County, authorities said.

The crash happened at 6:15 a.m. on state Route 115 north of Holtville, a city 11 miles east of El Centro. A Ford Expedition was traveling westbound on Norrish Road when it entered an intersection in front of a big rig hauling two trailers and traveling northbound on SR-115, Chief Omar Watson with California Highway Patrol’s Border Division said. The big rig collided with the left side of the Ford Expedition. It was not known whether the SUV stopped at the stop sign.

Authorities believe 25 people were inside an SUV when it crashed into a big rig in Imperial County Tuesday, killing more than a dozen people.

Thirteen people between 20-55 years old died in the crash, Watson said. Twelve people, including the SUV driver, died at the scene and one person died at a hospital. Twenty-five people were inside the SUV, Watson said.

The surviving victims are 16 to 55 years old.

The driver of the big rig was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center to be treated for moderate injuries, Watson said.

The El Centro Regional Medical Center staff reported 15 deaths. Judy Cruz, managing director for the emergency department at El Centro Regional Medical Center, said in a news conference that fourteen people died at the scene. Seven patients were taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center, where one died. Two patients were taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley.

Cruz said 28 passengers were inside the SUV when it struck the semi-truck.

All lanes of northbound and southbound SR-115 were closed at Norrish Road, Caltrans San Diego said in a tweet.