2020 Oscar nominations announced

The Academy Awards are less than a month away and now we are finally finding out the nominees.

The 24 Oscar categories were announced in a two-part live stream.

Romina Puga breaks it all down.

“The Joker” took the most nominations with 11, including one for Best Picture.

It will compete for the top prize with Ford V Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite.

The South Korean thriller is only the 6th film ever to be recognized for both Best Picture and Best Foreign Language Film.

For Leading Men, Adam Driver was nominated two years in a row, this year for his role in Marriage Story. Also getting the Best Actor nod is Joaquin Phoenix for the Joker, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, and Two Popes’ Jonathan Pryce.

In the Best Actress category is Renee Zellweger coming off her Golden Globe win for Judy, along with Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Little Women’s Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron from Bombshell, and Scarlett Johansson from Marriage Story.

Johansson’s chances of bringing home an award doubled as she is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit.

Martin Scorsese received his 9th Best Director nod for The Irishman in good company with Todd Phillips for Joker, Sam Mendes for 1917, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Bong Joon Ho for Parasite.

The Irishman’s Joe Pesci and Al Pacino are both on the list for Best Supporting Actor, the first time for the legendary film stars since the early 90’s.

The show is going host-less again this year, a decision that raised viewership last year. Be sure to tune in to see who wins big Sunday, February 9th on ABC.